Three killed, five injured in road accident in Andhra’s Palnadu district

Three died and five others suffered injuries in a road accident at Andugula Kothapalem village in Palnadu district in the early hours on June 27.

The accident occurred when a speeding car, in which the victims were travelling, hit a tree on the side of National Highway, near Vinukonda. The victims were all natives of Guntur district.

“The car was coming from Bellary to Guntur when the accident occurred. The injured were admitted to Vinukonda Government Hospital,” said the police who registered a case. “Efforts are on to identify the victims,” the Vinukonda police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.