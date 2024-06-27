GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three killed, five injured in road accident in Andhra’s Palnadu district

The victims are natives of Guntur district, in Andhra Pradesh. “Efforts are on to identify the victims,” the Vinukonda police said.

Published - June 27, 2024 01:39 pm IST - VINUKONDA (PALNADU DISTRICT):

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Three died and five others suffered injuries in a road accident at Andugula Kothapalem village in Palnadu district in the early hours on June 27.

The accident occurred when a speeding car, in which the victims were travelling, hit a tree on the side of National Highway, near Vinukonda. The victims were all natives of Guntur district.

“The car was coming from Bellary to Guntur when the accident occurred. The injured were admitted to Vinukonda Government Hospital,” said the police who registered a case. “Efforts are on to identify the victims,” the Vinukonda police said.

Andhra Pradesh / road accident / death / accident (general)

