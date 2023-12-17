GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three killed as mini-lorry hits parked vehicle in Anantapur

Poor visibility due to fog led to the accident, say police

December 17, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Three persons died on the spot and one more was critically injured when a mini lorry rammed into a parked lorry at Chennampalle village in Anantapur Rural mandal in the early hours of December 17 (Sunday).

According to the police, the mini-lorry was on its way to Kalyanadurgam from Bellary when it collided with the stationary lorry as the driver could not see it due to thick fog. Among the deceased was Praveen, the driver of the mini-lorry. The identity of the other two deceased was yet to be confirmed.

The lorry was parked as one of the wheels was punctured and the person who was repairing it sustained critical injuries in the accident.

All the deceased were hailing from Hiriyur town of Chitradurga district of Karnataka. The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for autopsy. The police have registered a case.

