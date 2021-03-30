Three killed, 15 injured as APSRTC buses collide

Fatal crash: The two mangled APSRTC buses on the side of the road after the accident, near Sunkarapeta in Vizianagaram district on Monday.

The accident near Vizianagaram occurred when one bus tried to overtake a truck

Three persons were killed and 15 others injured, nine critically, as two APSRTC buses collided head-on near Sunkarapeta in Vizianagaram district at 7.45 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to an initial investigation by the police, the accident occurred when one bus tried to overtake a truck carrying LPG cylinders and rammed into the other oncoming bus. Visibility was low in the area due to smog, which also might have been a factor, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ashirwadham and Devudu, both APSRTC drivers hailing from Vizianagaram district, and Sanyasi Naidu, a passenger from Palakonda. While nine of the injured have been shifted to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, six were moved to hospitals in Vizianagaram for treatment, said Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari.

Heavy smog

The incident reportedly occurred due to poor visibility. Deputy Inspector General (Visakhapatnam Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao said one bus was going from Visakhapatnam to Vizianagaram while the other bus was headed from Palakonda to Visakhapatnam. Visibility was low near Sunkarapeta as garbage dumps on either side of the road were set alight, Mr. Ranga Rao said.

Meanwhile, the bus from Palakonda moved to the right side of the road in a bid to overtake a lorry laden with LPG cylinders, and crashed head-on into the bus coming from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram DSP P. Anil Kumar said.

Bigger disaster averted

Meanwhile, the lorry carrying the LPG cylinders also rammed into the back of the Palakonda bus. Police said a major disaster was averted as the lorry was carrying empty LPG cylinders and not full ones, which could have exploded under the sudden impact of the accident.

The stretch on the highway where the accident took place narrows down to a double road without a divider. Poor visibility, rash way of overtaking and not adhering to lane driving procedures appear to be the possible reasons for the accident, said Mr. Ranga Rao.

Among the dead are the two APSRTC drivers who were in the bus heading from Visakhapatnam to Vizianagaram.

While Ashirwadham was driving the bus, Devudu boarded the bus near Anandapuram after his shift change.

The other deceased person, Sanyasi Naidu, was a passenger from Palakonda who was aboard the Pakakonda-Visakhapatnam bus and was coming to Visakhapatnam for medical treatment, Mr. Anil said.

Swift police action

The first to respond to the accident were personnel from the APSP 5th Battalion. Commandant G. Koteswara Rao along with his team rushed to the spot after notifying the SP about the accident.

The APSP personnel launched the initial rescue operation within minutes of the accident, and were simultaneously joined by SP Rajakumari, DSP P. Anil Kumar, Traffic DSP L. Mohan Rao, AR DSP L. Seshadri, Circle Inspectors T.S. Manaveni, Sridhar, J. Murali and Ch. Srinivasa Rao.

The police teams initiated measures for rescue and shifted the injured passengers in police vehicles and 108 ambulances to the Maharaja Government Hospital in Vizianagaram for treatment, and later to KGH.

Traffic was regulated by the Traffic Police and the Vizianagaram Rural Police and the damaged vehicles were pulled aside with the help of cranes.

Joint Collector (Revenue) Kishore Kumar initiated measures for shifting severely injured passengers to KGH for better treatment.

Mr. Ranga Rao visited the accident spot in the morning. Later, he called on the injured persons at the hospital and offered condolences to the family members of those who died in the accident. He appreciated the 5th Battalion Commandant, officers and staff, and the Vizianagaram SP and her team for their prompt response.

Ms. Rajakumari said cases have been registered and an investigation is on into the accident.