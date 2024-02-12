ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed, 14 injured after overloaded SUV collides with lorry in SSS district of Andhra Pradesh

February 12, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Three persons were killed, and 14 others were injured, two of them critically, when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in which they were travelling collided with a cement-laden lorry at Irigepalle village of Agali mandal in Sri Sathya Sai (SSS) district in the early hours of February 12 (Monday).

According to the police, the SUV was overloaded with 20 persons. They were returning to Dasappanapalem village of Rolla mandal in the district after attending a marriage function at Agili. The SUV and a cement-laden lorry collided head-on at high speed on the highway, they said.

Three persons, identified as Govindappa (40), Ammajakka (45), and Kantha Raju (39), travelling in the SUV, died on the spot. Of the 14 others who were injured, the condition of two of them was said to be critical.

Senior police officials from Puttaparthi and Hindupur arrived at the accident spot and monitored the rescue operation of all the injured persons. All the injured were rushed to the area hospital. A case was registered.

