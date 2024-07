Three persons, including two women, were killed, and 11 others injured in a road mishap at Karlapalem mandal in Bapatla district on Sunday.

The mishap occurred when the tractor in which they were travelling overturned in Damannapalem village. The victims, all natives of Gattuvaaripalem village were travelling to Kondapaturu Ammavari temple, the locals said. The injured were shifted to Guntur for better treatment.

