Three kids drown in pond

GUNTUR

16 June 2020 00:54 IST

Three children reportedly drowned in a pond in Tummalacheruvu near Piduguralla in the district on Monday afternoon.

The boys, Puli Santhosh, Tempally Mahesh and Sk Nagul Meera, drowned when they went for swimming in the water body, unmindful of the depth.

Police said that the pond had dried up and was later filled with water.

