Three ‘kidnappers’, fraudster arrested

One of the accused claimed to be a relative of former Home Minister

The NTR District Commissionerate Police arrested three suspected kidnappers and a fraudster, who allegedly tried to deceive a woman, near Vissannapeta on Friday.

According to the police, Sk. Madar Basha and Hanumantha Rao of Tenali allegedly duped a woman by promising to give her double amount.

The woman reportedly gave ₹30 lakh to the duo, who failed to return the amount as promised by them. She came in contact with one Mekathoti Ravi Kiran, who assured to return the money.

Ravi Kiran introduced himself as relative of former Home Minister and MLA, Mekathoti Sucharita. He along with two other accused, Ratna Babu and Ganesh, allegedly kidnapped Madar Basha, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K.V.V.N.V. Prasad.

On a tip-off, police arrested Ravi Kiran, Ganesh and Ratna Babu. Another accused Madar Basha, who cheated the woman, was also arrested and some fake notes and a car were recovered from him, said the Vissannapeta police.

“Police are trying to arrest Hanumantha Rao in the cheating case,” the ACP said.