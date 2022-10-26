Andhra Pradesh

Three injured as roof of Mylavaram police station collapses

Two policemen and a civilian suffered injuries when the roof of Mylavaram police station in NTR district collapsed on Monday. The condition of the injured staff is said to be stable, said a police officer.


