ADVERTISEMENT

Three, including two students, die of electrocution in Palnadu, Bapatla districts

July 23, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Two Intermediate students were killed when they came in contact with live wires while erecting banners to extend birthday wishes for a movie star

The Hindu Bureau

Representative image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Three persons, including two students, died of electrocution in separate incidents in Palnadu and Bapatla districts on Sunday.

Two Intermediate students, N. Venkatesh and P. Sai, died when they came in contact with live electric wires while erecting banners at Mopuvaaripalem village, in Narsaraopet mandal in Palnadu district. They were tying banners to extend birthday wishes to a film hero.

In a separate incident, a devotee, Chinna Venkanna, died on the spot due to electrocution when he accidentally touched a snapped live electric wires during Poleramma Jatara in Gavinivaripalem village. Another devotee suffered burns in the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police registered cases and took up investigations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US