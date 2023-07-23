Three, including two students, die of electrocution in Palnadu, Bapatla districts

July 23, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Three persons, including two students, died of electrocution in separate incidents in Palnadu and Bapatla districts on Sunday.

Two Intermediate students, N. Venkatesh and P. Sai, died when they came in contact with live electric wires while erecting banners at Mopuvaaripalem village, in Narsaraopet mandal in Palnadu district. They were tying banners to extend birthday wishes to a film hero.

In a separate incident, a devotee, Chinna Venkanna, died on the spot due to electrocution when he accidentally touched a snapped live electric wires during Poleramma Jatara in Gavinivaripalem village. Another devotee suffered burns in the incident.

Police registered cases and took up investigations.