HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three, including two students, die of electrocution in Palnadu, Bapatla districts

Two Intermediate students were killed when they came in contact with live wires while erecting banners to extend birthday wishes for a movie star

July 23, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Three persons, including two students, died of electrocution in separate incidents in Palnadu and Bapatla districts on Sunday.

Two Intermediate students, N. Venkatesh and P. Sai, died when they came in contact with live electric wires while erecting banners at Mopuvaaripalem village, in Narsaraopet mandal in Palnadu district. They were tying banners to extend birthday wishes to a film hero.

In a separate incident, a devotee, Chinna Venkanna, died on the spot due to electrocution when he accidentally touched a snapped live electric wires during Poleramma Jatara in Gavinivaripalem village. Another devotee suffered burns in the incident.

Police registered cases and took up investigations.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.