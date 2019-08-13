Three, including two minors, held, booty recovered

Three cases of theft in Anantapur district were cracked on Tuesday when Anantapur Central Crime Station and Tadipatri Urban police arrested an inter-district property offender Pothula Sivakumar, 23, along with two minor boys, who were his gang members. Sivakumar had committed several thefts in Guntur, Narasaraopet and Tirupati from 2014 and was remanded to judicial custody, but did not mend his ways and formed his own gang after coming out of the jail.

Police could recover cash and property valued at ₹16 lakh from them and arrested all of them and would produce them in court, Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu told reporters here and complimented Tadipatri Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Srinivasulu and Nallamada Circle Inspector Narasimha Rao for the special efforts they made to nab the gang members.

On June 20 night, Sivakumar with the help of the two minors entered a liquor outlet in Nallamada making a hole in the roof of the shop and decamped with ₹12 lakh cash, and when he was apprehended, interrogation led to his revealing links to Tadipatri CB Road mobile shop theft on June 6 and theft in a photo studio near Agriculture Marketyard in Anantapur city. The three had stolen nine cellphones, a Digital Video Recorder, three professional cameras and a CPU of a desktop computer from these two shops.

Displaying the materials recovered, the SP said that they used to divide the booty equally and enjoy with the money from the sale proceeds. The police tracked some of the sold articles and confiscated ₹10.84 lakh in cash.

Pat for cops

Police personnel, who had helped track the accused would be rewarded at the next Crime Review meeting, the SP told reporters, while appreciating the work of all constables, SIs, and officers who had worked on this case.