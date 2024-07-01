Three including kin of YSRCP former MP Nandigam Suresh booked in illegal sand mining case

The Guntur Police on July 1 (Monday) lodged the first case under the new criminal laws against three persons including the nephew of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) former MP Nandigam Suresh for their alleged involvement in illegal sand mining and transportation.

The new criminal laws came into force in the State on Monday.

Thullur DSP E. Ashok Kumar Goud said cases have been registered against Rachakonda Chennaiah, a tipper driver; Bhanu, a car driver and Dondapati Sudheer, nephew of Mr. Suresh.

Chennaiah was allegedly transporting sand illegally, while Bhanu was piloting the vehicle laden with sand, allegedly at the instance of Sudheer, the police said.

Mr. Ashok Kumar Goud said that the police intercepted the tipper in which sand was being transported at Malkapuram near Mandadam village in Amaravati. The vehicle and the car piloting the tipper have been been seized.

The DSP said that criminal cases have been registered at the at Thullur police station under Section 303 (2) BNS r/w 3 BNS and sections 21 (1), 21(4) Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, adding that further investigation is on.

Acting on a tip-off on the alleged illegal sand mining, special teams were deployed for close monitoring, the DSP said.