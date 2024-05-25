Three, including a minor, held in a car burning case in Prakasam district

In a swift action, the Prakasam district police arrested three persons, who allegedly burnt a car at Mulaguntapadu village in Singarayakonda mandal in the district on Saturday. The incident created tension in the village.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, including a minor, resorted to the act due to previous enmity and personal grudge, said Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil.

The accused poured petrol and set the vehicle on fire around midnight, said the car owner, Chigurupati Seshagiri. Following a complaint, police formed special teams and took Kanasani Eswara Reddy, Paleti Abhishek, and a minor, who allegedly involved in the crime, into custody.

The SP appreciated Additional SP (Crimes) S.V. Sridar Rao, Ongole DSP M. Kishore Babu, Singarayakonda CI D. Ranganath, Kondepi CI Y. Panduranga Rao and others who detected the case in less than a day.

Cases have been registered against the accused and they were produced in the court, the SP added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.