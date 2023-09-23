HamberMenu
Three including a farmer die electrocuted in palm oil field in Kakinada district

They came into contact with the electric wires while holding pipes to repair an agriculture pump set in a palm oil field

September 23, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons including a farmer were electrocuted while repairing an agriculture pump set in a palm oil field at Uppalapadu village in Gandepalli Mandal in Kakinada district on September 23.

The deceased have been identified as Bodireddi Suribabu (35), Mr. Killi Nagu (40) and farmer Galla Nagaraju (24), according to Gandepalli Sub-Inspector Y. Ganesh Kumar. The incident occurred while the trio was engaged in repairing the agriculture pump set owned by Mr. Nagaraju.

“The pipes in the hands of the trio reportedly came in contact with the 11-KV wires that are passing overhead through the palm oil field, leading to the electrocution of all three persons including the two pump set workers”, said SI Mr. Ganesh Kumar.

The bodies have been sent to Pithapuram government hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

