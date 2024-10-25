ADVERTISEMENT

Three hotels in Tirupati get hoax bomb threats

Updated - October 25, 2024 03:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirupati East division police immediately plunged into action and conducted searches. However, the calls finally proved to be a hoax

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Extensive searches were conducted at a number of hotels in the temple city of Tirupati, after bomb threat calls were received by them late on Thursday (October 24, 2024.)

Tirupati, known as the abode of Lord Venkateswara, is visited by tens of thousands of pilgrims every day and as such, has a buzzing hospitality industry in the form of premier hotels.

At least three such hotels catering to customers in the upper middle and high-end segments received e-mails indicating that bombs had been placed on their premises.

The Tirupati East division police immediately plunged into action and conducted searches till beyond midnight of Thursday (October 24, 2024.) However, the calls finally proved to be a hoax.

A case has been registered in Tirupati East Police Station and a search initiated to nab the culprits responsible for floating such fake alarms. The hotels have been told to keep vigil over the movement of strangers and any unclaimed baggage on their premises and alert the Department in case of an emergency.

