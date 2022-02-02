Three held on murder charge

TIRUPATI

02 February 2022 22:41 IST

The Tirupati West police have arrested A. Damodar (23), S. Venkatesh (22) and S. Balaji (23) of Tirupati on Wednesday, on charges of murdering one Mahaboob Basha of Gandhipuram area.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tirupati West division) B. Narasappa, the three allegedly had differences with the victim over financial matters and reportedly decided to eliminate him. On the night of January 29, they called Basha to a secluded location, allegedly stabbed him to death and absconded.

Following a complaint from the victim’s wife, the police registered a case. After the tiff came to light, the trio was arrested when they were moving near C. Mallavaram on the city outskirts. Apart from three mobile phones and a two-wheeler, the police seized the weapon reportedly used to stab the victim.

Advertising

Advertising