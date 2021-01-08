Three held on charge of treasure hunt at temple

The accused allegedly removed the Kalasam made of precious stones, say police

The Prakasam police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with a treasure hunt case reported at the Veerabhadra Swamy temple at Talupadu in October last year.

“The accused allegedly climbed up the temple and removed the ‘Kalasam’ made of precious stones,” said Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Prakasa Rao.

The police arrested Nellapudi Rama Krishna Chari (37), Rahamath (42) and Ramesh Chandra Chowdary (45), who allegedly struck the historic temples for hidden treasures. The police arrested two persons—Nagula Babu and Nalluri Ravi— on charges of duping gullible persons suffering from ill-health by promising them cure by performing certain rituals at temples.

“In the wake of recent incidents of idol desecrations, security has been tightened in all places of worship. CCTV cameras have been installed in 2,169 places of worship, including 161 major shrines in Prakasam district,” said the DSP.

Security staff and volunteers have been posted in 863 temples after security audit was done for 6,700 places of worship.

In total, 2,764 persons have been bound over and 448 persons booked in such cases.