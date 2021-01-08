Three held on charge of treasure hunt at temple

The Prakasam police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with a treasure hunt case reported at the Veerabhadra Swamy temple at Talupadu in October last year.
“The accused allegedly climbed up the temple and removed the ‘Kalasam’ made of precious stones,” said Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Prakasa Rao.
The police arrested Nellapudi Rama Krishna Chari (37), Rahamath (42) and Ramesh Chandra Chowdary (45), who allegedly struck the historic temples for hidden treasures. The police arrested two persons—Nagula Babu and Nalluri Ravi— on charges of duping gullible persons suffering from ill-health by promising them cure by performing certain rituals at temples.
“In the wake of recent incidents of idol desecrations, security has been tightened in all places of worship. CCTV cameras have been installed in 2,169 places of worship, including 161 major shrines in Prakasam district,” said the DSP.
Security staff and volunteers have been posted in 863 temples after security audit was done for 6,700 places of worship.
In total, 2,764 persons have been bound over and 448 persons booked in such cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath