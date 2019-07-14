Three held on charge of duping job aspirants

Special team of Railway Protection Force on Saturday arrested a three-member gang, who were allegedly involved in duping job aspirants in the name of offering jobs at railway and State government organisations and collecting money.

The three were identified as MP Rajashekar of Sujathanagar, P Anantha Rao of Srikakulam and MAS Srinivas of Madhava Dhara area in Visakhapatnam. Srinivas is said to be the kingpin of the racket and the others were acting as agents.

According to Inspector RPF, Duvvada, RK Rao, on July 12, three persons approached RPF station saying that they have been called for certificate verification for the post of token porter in Railways. On suspicion, the police examined the papers produced by them and noticed that they were fake. Immediately a team was formed under the supervision of RPF Senior Divsional Security Commissioner Jitendra Srivasatava and started investigation. Acting on a tip-off, the RPF nabbed the accused here on Saturday

“The modus operandi of the fraudsters was to promise jobs in railways and collect ₹50,000 from each aspirant as advance and give them fake appointment letters and call them for certificate verification at DRM office,” said Mr. Jitendra Srivasatava, in a release on Saturday.

The accused confessed that they had already collected ₹50,000 each from 10 persons promising them jobs in railways and many others were deceived promising jobs in GVMC.

RPF police also seized three mobile phones, fake appointment letters, bank deposit receipt of ₹1 lakh from the gang. The three were handed over to II town Police Station for further investigation.

General Manager of East Coast Railway has awarded a reward of ₹10,000 to the RPF team for the timely action.