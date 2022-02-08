Three held in burglary case in Chittoor

One of the arrested was said to be ruling party sympathiser

The Madanapalle sub-division police on Monday arrested three persons in a house breaking incident of last year and made a partial recovery of gold and silver articles worth ₹16 lakh.

One of the arrested was said to be a sympathiser of the ruling party. He had reportedly arranged publicity banners with his picture on them along with pictures of senior party leaders and had also reportedly taken photographs with them. The political connections of the accused with the ruling party leaders led to flutter in Madanapalle division.

Deputy SP (Madanapalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari said that on August 19, 2021, a complaint was received from a gold merchant, Krishnamachari, of Gurramkonda town about the theft of gold and silver articles from his house.

He had been to Hyderabad with family members on August 14 and noticed the burglary on returning five days later. A case was registered and a special team was formed to crack the crime.

The deputy SP said that on Monday the special party received reliable information about the movement of some suspects on the outskirts of Gurramkonda town. The police rushed to the spot and took the trio into custody. Preliminary investigation revealed their role in the burglary at the gold merchant’s house.

The accused were identified as Shaik Khaji Abdul Rajak (51) and Shaik Jani Basha (31) of Gurramkonda, and Shaik Allabakshu (31) of Kadiri in Anantapur district.

Search is on for a few more accused in the case. The trio was also wanted in housebreaking incidents under several police stations all over India.