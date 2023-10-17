Three held, gold dust worth ₹40 lakh seized at Gannavarm airport

October 17, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The customs officials have arrested three people hailing from Thane and Mumbai at Gannavarm international airport and seized 800 grams of gold dust worth around ₹40 lakh from them.

A team led by Customs Assistant Commissioner D. Madhu Babu checked the accused who were moving suspiciously in the airport on October 16 (Monday) and extracted the gold dust packets.

The gold dust of foreign origin, wrapped in polythene covers, was concealed in the rectum of the accused, Andhra Pradesh Customs (Preventive) Commissioner Sadhu Narasimha Reddy said in release on October 17 (Tuesday).

The accused arrived on a Sharjah flight, he said.

