HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three held, gold dust worth ₹40 lakh seized at Gannavarm airport

October 17, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The customs officials have arrested three people hailing from Thane and Mumbai at Gannavarm international airport and seized 800 grams of gold dust worth around ₹40 lakh from them.

A team led by Customs Assistant Commissioner D. Madhu Babu checked the accused who were moving suspiciously in the airport on October 16 (Monday) and extracted the gold dust packets.

The gold dust of foreign origin, wrapped in polythene covers, was concealed in the rectum of the accused, Andhra Pradesh Customs (Preventive) Commissioner Sadhu Narasimha Reddy said in release on October 17 (Tuesday).

The accused arrived on a Sharjah flight, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.