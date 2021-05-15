Three held for ‘smuggling’liquor from Karnataka

The police displaying the liquor bottles seized at Tavanampalle near Chittoor on Friday.

CHITTOOR

15 May 2021 10:49 IST

The police on Friday arrested three youth and seized 960 liquor bottles, a car and a two-wheeler, all worth over ₹5 lakh, at an isolated shed at Tavanampalle mandal headquarters, 20 km from here.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Arun Kumar, Delhi Prasad and Yugandhar, residents of Tavanamaplle, allegedly used to smuggle liquor bottles from Karnataka.

Acting on a tip-off, a special party raided the shed and seized the liquor bottles, and the vehicles, besides arresting the trio. The accused were sent for remand.

Advertising

Advertising