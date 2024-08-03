Three held for ‘sexually exploiting’ minor girl who delivered baby at welfare school in Andhra Pradesh

The Cheemakurthi police arrested three persons on the charge of sexually exploiting a 16-year-old girl, a student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Kothapatnam village in Prakasam district, who delivered a premature baby in a washroom of the welfare school on July 31.

A police team led by Ongole Town Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M. Kishore Babu arrested Saida Babu, Srinivas Reddy and Venkat Reddy, all hailing from Prakasam district, Superintendent of Police A.R. Damodar told the media in Ongole on August 3 Saturday.

He said Saida Babu allegedly sexually exploited the minor girl on the pretext of love. Srinivas Reddy and his relative Venkat Reddy came to know about it and allegedly threatened the girl and raped her.

The Cheemakurthi police registered a case under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and other charges, Mr. Damodar said.

“The crime occurred a year ago. The police are investigating the case from all angles. The accused would be produced in the court,” Mr. Kishore Babu said.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member D. Neelima Vamshi Latha, who attended the media conference, said that the CWC had referred the girl for counselling.

“We will recommend compensation from the government for the girl and ensure that she continues her studies,” Ms. Neelima said.

