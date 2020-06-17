Andhra Pradesh

Three held for selling liquor without licence

Officials of the City Task Force (CTF) conducted raids at several places and arrested three persons for allegedly selling liquor without possessing a licence, and seized 42 liquor bottles from their possession, in the city on Wednesday.

According to reports, teams led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-CTF) A. Trinad Rao conducted a raid at Thotagaruvu junction and arrested a man named N. Varahala Reddy for allegedly selling liquor illegally. Police seized 30 bottles from him.

Another team conducted a raid at Chinamushidiwada fish market and caught two persons named B. Balaraju and V. Srinivasa Rao for allegedly selling liquor without a licence. Police seized 12 bottles from them. The cases have been handed over to Arilova and Pendurthi police stations respectively for further action.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 11:41:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/three-held-for-selling-liquor-without-licence/article31855330.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY