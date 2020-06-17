Three held for selling liquor without licence

Officials of the City Task Force (CTF) conducted raids at several places and arrested three persons for allegedly selling liquor without possessing a licence, and seized 42 liquor bottles from their possession, in the city on Wednesday.

According to reports, teams led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-CTF) A. Trinad Rao conducted a raid at Thotagaruvu junction and arrested a man named N. Varahala Reddy for allegedly selling liquor illegally. Police seized 30 bottles from him.

Another team conducted a raid at Chinamushidiwada fish market and caught two persons named B. Balaraju and V. Srinivasa Rao for allegedly selling liquor without a licence. Police seized 12 bottles from them. The cases have been handed over to Arilova and Pendurthi police stations respectively for further action.