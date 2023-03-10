HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three held for removing teeth of man on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in East Godavari

Victim’s brother and his wife among the accused 

March 10, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

 

Three persons including a woman have been arrested for reportedly removing four teeth of a 52-year-old man on the suspicion that he was practising ‘witchcraft’ at Neeladriraopeta village under Gandepalli police limits in East Godavari district. 

The incident occurred on March 2 and the victim, identified as Pasagadugula Chinna Babu Rao, lodged a complaint with the police on March 8. The victim’s brother, Mr. Srinivas, is the prime accused in the case. Mr. Srinivas, his wife, and a neighbour hatched a plan to remove the teeth of Mr. Babu Rao. The brothers live in the same building.

Gandepalli sub-inspector Y. Ganesh Kumar said that Mr. Babu Rao had recently recovered from a paralytic stroke and had since been reading some literature. His brother and a neighbour started suspecting that Mr. Babu Rao was practising witchcraft and decided to remove his teeth to ensure that he could no longer practise it.

Mr. Srinivas reportedly feared that his brother might target his six-year-old son through black magic. 

“We have registered a case. The three accused have been arrested and produced before a local court,” said Mr. Ganesh Kumar.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.