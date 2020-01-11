Three held for ‘involvement’ in 45 house break-in cases

Ankapalle rural police on Saturday arrested three persons, who were allegedly involved in as many as 45 house break-in (HB) cases in and around Visakhapatnam district.

The police have recovered 2,700 grams of gold ornaments and about seven kg silver articles from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as T. Shankar (40), a auto-rickshaw driver, resident of Aganampudi, S. Appalaraju (40) of Sabbavaram and S. Prasad (30) of Kathipudi, East Godavari district.

Addressing the newsmen, Anakapalle (Rural) Circle Inspector P.V.V Narasimha Rao said that the accused have been involved in HB cases (Day and night) in Anakapalle Town and rural limits, Atchyuthapuram, Munagapaka, Yelamanchali, Makavarapalem, Kotapadu, Koduru, S Rayavaram, Nakkapalle, Payakaraopeta, Kotlavuratla areas apart from several areas in Vizag urban limits, Vizianagaram district and East Godavari district.

Targeting locked houses, the accused had been committing offences since May 2019, he said.

He also added that all the three accused are having cases at various police stations in Visakhapatnam city, rural and East Godavari police station limits.