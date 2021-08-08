Andhra Pradesh

Three held for disfiguring statue

The police arrested three persons on Friday on charges of disfiguring the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar near a government school at Kovvuru village under Kakinada rural police limits in East Godavari district. The incident occurred on the night of August 5.

Kakinada DSP (Law and Order) V. Bheema Rao said in a press release that the accused have been identified as Salla Sivayya, Kamadi Madhu and Koppadi Nagoor. The trio reportedly disfigured the statue as they did not like it being located near Sivayya’s house.

The police swung into action based on a complaint by the villagers. The three were produced before a local court on Friday. Cases have been registered against the accused who reportedly confessed to their crime. Investigation is on.


