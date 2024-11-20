ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for beating minor boy in Konaseema

Updated - November 20, 2024 07:52 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The incident occurred on November 5 and came to light after a video, which was captured by the accused, went viral on social network platforms

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Police on Wednesday took three minor boys into their care for reportedly beating another minor boy over a love affair under the Malkipuram police limits. 

The incident occurred on November 5 and came to light after a video, which was captured by the accused, went viral on social network platforms. “The victim was called for a meeting by a group of three accused to discuss a love affair, which the latter reportedly had with a local girl. The accused later beat the victim,” Razole Circle Inspector (CI) T.V. Naresh Kumar told The Hindu.

In the video, it is seen that the accused beat the victim and attempted to strangle him to death with a rope during the argument. The video was purportedly captured by the accused. All the accused have dropped out of intermediate first-year, while the victim is a intermediate senior student of the same private college where the other three studied.

“An attempt to murder case has been registered against the three accused, who will be produced before Juvenile Justice Board, Rajamahendravaram, on November 21,” said CI Mr. Naresh Kumar. The health condition of the victim is stable.

