Three held for attacking a Dargah in Nellore district

November 21, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Three youngsters were taken into custody for allegedly attacking the Nayib Razool Dargah at A.S. Peta in SPSR Nellore district on Monday.

Three security guards who were injured in the attack were admitted to a private hospital, said the Dargah’s executive officer Md. Hussain, who lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday.

The attack was triggered by the security guards asking the youth to remove their parked motorcycle, which was obstructing vehicular traffic to the place of worship.

