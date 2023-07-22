ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for abducting and attacking woman in A.P.’s Prakasam district

July 22, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The Prakasam police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old man and two others, including a minor boy, on the charges of abducting and attacking a 19-year-old post office staff at Alavalapadu village near Kanigiri in the district after she refused to marry him.

According to the Kurichedu police, Veeranarayanachari of Lingannapalem village near P.C. Palli and the two others forced the woman into a car on July 18 and took her to a farm in the remote Donakonda village, where they severely injured her with a liquor bottle. The accused also bludgeoned her with a helmet, causing her head injuries.

Police said the woman and Veeranarayanachari were friends earlier but developed differences after she got a job in the postal department. The assailants later left her at Kurichedu and fled. She was rushed to the government hospital in Darsi.

Based on the victim’s statement, the Kurichedu police registered a case under various sections of the IPC, including kidnapping, wrongful confinement and criminal assault to outrage her modesty. During the course of the investigation, Section 307 (attempt to murder) was added to the case.

While Veeranarayanachari and B. Dileep Kumar (19), a resident of Erlapadu village near P.C. Palli, were arrested and remanded, the minor boy was sent to a juvenile correctional home.

