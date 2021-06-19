Three held, fake cotton seed racket busted

They were also allegedly involved in printing packing material of popular brands

An alert Sub-Inspector of the Adoni Taluka Police Station, Narendra Kumar Reddy, had intercepted a vehicle and apprehended two persons allegedly transporting 25 packets of fake cotton seed of popular companies on June 12, which ultimately led to the busting of a major racket that was involved in printing the packing material for the fake seed in Hyderabad.

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, at a press conference on Saturday, said the racket busted was indulging in the sale of fake cotton seed and printing the packing material.

Machinery seized in Hyderabad

He said the police had confiscated the material / machinery valued at ₹2 crore from the Kapeeshwar Roto Packing Private Limited at Cherlapally in Hyderabad. The accused were selling fake seeds in the Adoni and Yemmiganur areas of Kurnool district.

The packets confiscated were purportedly that of the popular brands Pavani and Pallavi.

But the maximum retail price for 450 grams of seeds was printed as ₹930, a price that prevailed when Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister.

As the accused used the same samples for printing fresh packing material for the fake seeds, the police grew suspicious and further investigation led them to Hyderabad.

The police also arrested the CEO of the printing press, B. Suresh, and Subba Reddy and Kurava Pedda Thimmayya of Byluppala village in Gonegandla mandal of Kurnool district, and confiscated 683 offset printing cylinders and raw material needed for packaging valued at ₹2 crore.

A case was registered under the IPC Sections 420 and 487 r/w 34, Section 15(1) of the Environment Protection Act of 1986, Sections 6 and 7 of the Seed Act, and Section 103 of the Trade Mark Act of 1999.

They police also seized 1,400 packets of fake Pallavi brand seed after the team led by Adoni DSP K.S. Vinod Kumar and Circle Inspector Parthasarathi cracked the case, the SP said, and congratulated the team for their presence of mind.