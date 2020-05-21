Andhra Pradesh

Three held after ‘ambulance cartel’ takes a patient’s life

Three persons were taken into custody on Wednesday after a private ambulance driver was roughed up by a local cartel of ambulance drivers at SVR Ruia Government General Hospital the previous day.

A 75-year-old patient was admitted to Ruia on complaint of paralysis and as his condition worsened, his family members decided to take him home on Tuesday.

According to the police, the ambulance driver, who was part of the cartel, reportedly demanded ₹8,500 for the short travel, for which another driver charged ₹3,500. The 15 to 20 ambulances that are always “unofficially” parked in front of the hospital not only prevented the entry of the ‘outsider’, but also allegedly roughed up the driver. As the tiff continued for 40 minutes, the patient died on the road, causing outrage among the public.

“I came to know of the incident after the drivers staged a dharna,” Ruia Superintendent S. Bharathi told the media here on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Avula Ramesh Reddy announced that three persons had been picked up for questioning and warned the drivers not to play with lives in the name of their livelihood. He suggested introduction of prepaid ambulance services and extension of RTC buses up to Maternity and Ruia hospitals to solve the issue.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 12:03:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/three-held-after-ambulance-cartel-takes-a-patients-life/article31636341.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY