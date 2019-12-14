Three held, 62 kg white sandalwood seized

Three persons were arrested by the V. Kota police on the charges of smuggling white sandalwood weighing 62 kg.
Based on a tip-off, the accused Siva (27) and Surendra (24), hailing from the nearby Nadimantram village, were picked up at Ambedkar Circle on Friday and 21 kg of sandalwood was seized from them. The arrest led to the duo’s confession that they had planned to sell the wood to Farooq (40) of V. Kota, who was also arrested soon and 41 kg of the wood was recovered from him. Circle inspector C. Yatheendra registered a case and is investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.