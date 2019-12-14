Three held, 62 kg white sandalwood seized

Three persons were arrested by the V. Kota police on the charges of smuggling white sandalwood weighing 62 kg.

Based on a tip-off, the accused Siva (27) and Surendra (24), hailing from the nearby Nadimantram village, were picked up at Ambedkar Circle on Friday and 21 kg of sandalwood was seized from them. The arrest led to the duo’s confession that they had planned to sell the wood to Farooq (40) of V. Kota, who was also arrested soon and 41 kg of the wood was recovered from him. Circle inspector C. Yatheendra registered a case and is investigating.