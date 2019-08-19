Three held, 140 kg ganja seized

The Special Taskforce (STF) of Excise & Prohibition Department on Sunday intercepted a vehicle at Thandava Junction under Payakaraopeta Police Station limits and arrested three Hyderabad-based youngsters, for allegedly transporting 140 kg ganja worth ₹7 lakh from interior areas of Visakhapatnam Agency to Telangana.

The arrested were identified as Fiyaz Mohammed (29), Mohammad Awais (24) and Shaik Ameer (27), all residents of Chandrayanagutta, Hyderabad.

According to officials, the smugglers procured ganja from interior areas of G Madugula mandal and were trying to shift the ganja in a car to Hyderabad. After credible information, the police intercepted their vehicle at around 11 a.m.

Excise SI S.S. Chandhra Mouli and a few others were present. Cases have been booked