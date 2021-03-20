Three hardcore militia members surrender

Among them was Jumadam Srinu, an expert in making and planting IEDs

Three hardcore armed militia members of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the Superintendent of Police of Viskhapatnam B. Krishna Rao, here on Saturday.

The surrendered militia members were identified as Pangi Jaggarao alias Srinu alias Jumadam Srinu (31), Pangi Mugiri alias Vishnu (28) and Vanthala Narayana alias Siddhu (25). All the three are from Jumadam village of Injari panchayat, Pedabayalu mandal, located in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam district.

Speaking to The Hindu, Jumadam Srinu, who is said to be an asset to the Maoists for his expertise in making and planting IEDs, said that he was disillusioned with the recent killing of tribal people by the left wing extremists, after branding them as police informers. He claimed that he was present when Gemmili Krishna Rao of Vakapalli village and Chikkudu Sateesh of Chintagaruvu were hacked to death at Vanagarai in Injari panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal, on December 14 and 24.

According to him, Sudheer, commander of Pedabayalu area committee of the Maoists, had ordered the killings without even holding a ‘praja court’. “This is against the ethos of the party and after the two incidents, I decided to surrender,” he said.

Ill health, continuous movement from one place to another due to the intensified combing operation of the security forces, lack of sleep and adequate rest, and longing to meet with the family were other reasons that forced the militia members to surrender.

Loss of asset

Jumadam Srinu had allegedly participated in 12 murders, four exchanges of fire with the security forces, four landmine blasts and planting of 22 landmines, two ambushes and four arsons. He was considered to be an asset by the LWE for his expertise in making and planting IEDs.

Srinu had joined the movement at the age of 15 and for the last 16 years developed the expertise in handling IEDs.

He was trained by Tech Sudheer, an expert in IEDs, and had attended a number of IED making camps.

He is not only adept in making pressure mines and claymore mines, but also has expertise in installing and triggering booby traps and anti-handling devices. He picked the trade of planting IEDs and booby trappings dead bodies and kit bags that are normally found in exchange of fire sites.

All I need is some cordtex, gelatine sticks or ammonia nitrate, detonators and some iron nails for ball bearings to assemble an IED, he said.

Mr. Krishna Rao said his surrender was a big blow to the already sagging movement of the Maoists in Pedabayalu region.

It was Jumadam Srinu who manufactured and planted the landmine that killed two innocent tribals in Chintalaveedhi in Jamiguda panchayat of Pedabayalu mandal in the first week of August, last year. This was another reason that made him change his mindset towards the movement.

While Pangi Mugiri alias Vishnu was allegedly involved in two landmine blasts, one landmine planting, one ambush and one praja court, Vanthala Narayana was involved in two landmine blasts, two landmine planting and three ambushes.

All the three surrendered militia members said they joined the movement at a very young age, motivated by the songs and fiery speeches of the Maoists and were initially drafted into into the Maoist party Balala Sangham and Jana Natya Mandali, the cultural wing of the LWE.

On the safety aspect of the surrendered militia members, as the Maoists had killed three former or surrendered militia members in the last three months, Mr. Krishna Rao said they would be kept under local police protection till they settle down in the mainstream.