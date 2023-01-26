Three Good Samaritans honoured during Republic Day celebrations in Anantapur

January 26, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan felicitated three Good Samaritans as patriotic fervour marked the Republic Day celebrations in Anantapur on Thursday.

Among the Good Samaritans is Dasari Vijayakumar who saved the life of a person who met with an accident. Mr. Vijayakumar, while driving his car on the National Highway-44 at Somuladoddi near Anantapur, saw another car hitting an autorickshaw in which the driver’s family of four was travelling. All of them got injured. Mr. Vijayakumar dialled the 100 and 108 services. A team of Anantapur police and an ambulance reached the accident spot within 15 minutes and shifted the injured to hospital.

Shaik Doodpeer, a student of Government Arts College in Anantapur, while travelling on his motorcycle saw two bikes collide near Vidyuth Kalavedika on the Gooty Road. He called 100 and the help came within 10 minutes. Four people injured in the accident were rushed to the GGH.

Dudekula Sardar, a carpenter by profession, alerted the police about an accident involving a tractor and a bike. The police reached the spot within 10 minutes and shifted the injured bike rider to a hospital in an ambulance.

The Transport Department gave a cash award of ₹5,000 each to the Good Samaritans. The district administration presented them certificates for saving their lives of the accident victims.

Earlier in the day, Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan unfurled the national flag and inspected the guard of honour.

“We have been implementing welfare schemes for farmers without hassles. The district has received 40.6% excess rain. The groundwater table has also increased by 3.8 meters when compared to May 2022. The availability of water will give a big boost to agriculture. The government’s initiatives such as Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and free weather-based agriculture crop insurance policy are helping the farmers immensely,” she said.

Schoolchildren and college students presented cultural programmes on the occasion.