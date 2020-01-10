Three girls attempt to end life, saved by police

Dharmavaram police tracked down and saved three girls who consumed sleeping tablets in a bid to end their lives in Anantapur city, in the early hours of Thursday.

Dharmavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Ramakanth said that the three girls were friends, and two of them were in a relationship with a man named Mahesh, whom they met through Facebook. “However, the two girls did not know that they were in a relationship with the same person,” he said.

A few days ago, the third girl had asked for a loan of ₹20,000 from one of her friends, who asked Mahesh to lend the money. Later, one of the girls realised that Mahesh was also in a relationship with her friend. The three girls then decided to cut off all contact with Mahesh, who reportedly operated several fake accounts on Facebook.

After the girls cut off all contact with Mahesh, he reportedly got angered and began demanding his money back and allegedly sent threatening messages to the girls.

The girls, unable to handle the alleged harassment, purchased sleeping pills. On Wednesday night, the girls left their houses and messaged their families that they would commit suicide. The family members then alerted the police, who launched a search for the girls.

The police during their search went to the Anantapur bus stand, where they found the three girls. When questioned, the girls told the police that they had consumed sleeping pills. Later, the police rushed them to a local private hospital and got them treated.

The girls have since been handed over to their parents. Police also registered a complaint against Mahesh after a complaint from one of the girls and placed him under arrest.