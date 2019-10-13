Three gates lifted at Srisailam Dam as inflow continues

The inflow into the Srisailam Dam is continuing above 1.5 lakh cusecs and the reservoir is brimming at 885 ft full reservoir level on Sunday morning.

The dam authorities were releasing 84,225 cusecs from the spillway by lifting three gates to a height of 10 ft from Sunday morning. Another 68,500 cusecs was flowing into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through the power houses on the Left and Right and the canals.

According to Srisailam Dam Superintending Engineer S. Chandrasekhar Rao, the current water storage was 215.807 tmcft and forecast for the day was 1.6 lakh cusecs. Currently 85,800 cusecs was coming from Jurala and 40,973 cusecs from Sunkesula and there was no flow from Hundri river. Depending on the forecast for Monday, the water storage and release would be adjusted later in the day by lifting or lowering the crest gates, he added.

At Nagarjunasagar Dam, the storage is 312.05 tmcft and there was an outflow of 1.12 lakh cusecs against an inflow of 1.21 lakh cusecs. With more releases from Srisailam the release into spillway from Nagarjunasagar is also likely to be increased.