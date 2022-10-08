Three from Tenali held for ‘killing’ man in extramarital affair

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eluru police on Saturday arrested three persons belonging to Tenali town in Guntur district for allegedly killing a man from Eluru town in an extramarital affair.

The accused have been identified as 30-year-old Sk. Ahmed Basha, Sk. Rabbabi and K. Bhargav Reddy.

Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma said, “On October 1, Ahmed Basha with the help of the two other accused stabbed M.T. Joseph Tambi (35) to death in order to continue his illegal relationship with the wife of the victim.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed Basha and the deceased were friends for some years.

The police produced the accused before a local court. Further investigation is on.