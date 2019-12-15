Three from Tamil Nadu arrested, 154 kg ganja seized

Special Task Force (STF) team from the Excise and Prohibition Department arrested three persons belonging to Tamil Nadu while they were allegedly transporting 154 kg ganja from Agency areas near Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as Murugan Nataraj (47), Mathilingan (27) and P. Rajapandyan (24).

According to Excise Inspector Kameswara Rao, the smugglers had procured the ganja from interior parts of G. Madugula mandal for ₹500 per kg. Stuffing the ganja in 77 packets, the smugglers had placed them in car boot. They were caught while heading to Tamil Nadu. Acting on a tip-off, the excise officials intercepted the vehicle near Anakapalle. Cases have been booked. Investigation is on.