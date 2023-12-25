Three from State win medals in kettlebell championship

December 25, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Three athletes from Andhra Pradesh bagged medals in different events at World Kettlebell Sport Federation (WKSF)‘s Asia/Oceania Championship held in Mumbai last week.

Md. Anas won gold in the U-18 ‘One arm long cycle-24kg kettlebell-30 minutes half marathon’, while Md. Javeed Ahmed won gold in ‘One arm long cycle-24 kg kettlebell-10 min classic’ and bronze in ‘One arm long cycle-24kg kettlebell-30 minutes half marathon’. Ch. Neelima won silver in ‘Two arm long cycle-2x16 kg kettlebells’ and ‘One arm long cycle-16kg kettlebell’.

