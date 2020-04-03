Three from a family test positive in city

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam on Friday, taking the total number to 14. All the three new positive cases belong to one family from Thatichetlapalem area, said District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that the reports of the three persons had come at around 9.45 a.m. on Friday after which they were sent to GITAM hospital.

“The teams are conducting survey in the containment zone to check if any other persons have the symptoms. Intense sanitisation drives are being taken up in the zone,” he said.

Travel history

“The person who first tested positive in the family from Thatichetlapalem area had a travel history to Mumbai in the recent times. After coming back to Vizag, two persons from the family had come into contact with him. After observing the symptoms, all the three have been shifted to Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD),” said an official.

On Friday morning, health and sanitisation teams from the city blocked all roads leading to the area. A number of persons who came into contact with the three affected persons have been shifted to isolation centres in ambulances.

Hot spots

Apart from Thatichetlapalem, the district administration has identified several areas where most of the suspect cases have reported. Additional measures are being taken by spraying disinfectants at localities of the persons who have tested positive after going to the religious congregation held at Markaz in Nizamuudin of New Delhi.

It may be recalled that 65-year old person, who was admitted to GHCCD on March 17, had completely recovered and was discharged on March 31.

173 in isolation

Mr. Vinay Chand said that at present there are about 173 persons under isolation at GHCCD and GITAM hospital. Till April 2, as many as 418 persons were admitted in isolation wards in these hospital, and 245 persons were discharged, he added. He said that there were 134 persons under quarantine at various centres in the district. The district officials have arranged 4,434 isolation beds at various hospitals till now in the district.