Three found murdered in temple complex in Andhra Pradesh

Three persons, including two women, were killed in the early hours of Monday at the Shiva temple complex at Korthikota village of Tanakallu mandal in Anantapur district.

The motive behind the murders was not clear, but villagers suspect some treasure hunters would have killed them as they were the custodians of the temple and stayed on the temple complex. The dead were identified as S. Shivaramireddy, 70, his elder sister Kadapala Kamalamma, 75, and Satya Lakshmiamma, 70.

The 15th century temple was being renovated and work was in progress, Kadiri Rural Circle Inspector T. Madhu said.

Some unidentified persons came to the temple complex after midnight, allegedly slit the throats of all the three persons and sprinkled the blood on the Shiva Linga in the sanctum sanctorum and a couple of anthills.

A native of Madanapalli in Chittoor district, Shivaramireddy is the priest of the temple and returned from Madanapalli on Sunday evening. His wife and three children stay at Madanapalli.

Temple complex is located 500 metres away from the village and people got alerted only in the morning and informed the police. Dog squads were pressed into service and investigation is on.

No arrests were made so far.