Three fishermen held in murder case

The police claimed to have solved the murder case of K. Suresh Prabhu (47), owner of a milk booth, that occurred in the town on September 18.

The accused, Oleti Chiranjeevi alias Chandu, O. Raju and O. Eswara Rao, natives of Yanam, Puducherry, were arrested on Friday. They were all fishermen, said West Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma.

Chiranjeevi allegedly was in a relationship with one U. Asha Jyothi, who was working in the milk booth run by the victim. She was maintaining distance from the accused since a few days.

The woman reportedly collected some amount by filing cases against the relatives of the accused in Puducherry, and was allegedly threatening to file false cases against them again.

Chiranjeevi reportedly developed grudge against her and hatched a plan to eliminate her. On September 18, the accused attacked Asha Jyothi and Suresh Prabhu, while he was dropping her at home. Suresh suffered critical injuries and died while undergoing treatment in the hospital in Vijayawada, while the woman suffered injuries in the attack. The three accused were arrested in the case and were produced in the court, the DSP said.