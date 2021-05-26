Three environmentalists receive A.P. Biodiversity Conserver Awards

KAKINADA

26 May 2021 23:28 IST

They have played a pivotal role in conservation of Godavari estuary and ecosystem

Three environmentalists from East Godavari district have received the Andhra Pradesh Biodiversity Conserver Award-2021 for their contribution to the conservation of the Godavari wetland ecosystem and creating awareness on bird species in the State over the past few decades.

Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (APSBB) Chairman B.M.K. Reddy and Member Secretary and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) D. Nalini Mohan have presented the awards to the ornithologist K. Mrutyumjaya Rao, wetland expert Thupalli Ravi Shankar, and teacher Kesari Srinivasa Rao on the occasion of the ‘International Day of Biodiversity’ in Amaravati on May 22.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Mrutyumjaya Rao has been the instrumental in the conservation of the Nowpada swamp in Srikakulam district and habitats of endangered birds – Indian Skimmer and Great Knot – on the Kakinada coast. He has been associated with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) for various bird surveys done in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr. Ravi Shankar has been involved in community-based activities for conservation of the wetland ecosystem in Godavari estuary for over three decades. He was the former Associate Director of M.S.Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), Chennai. He has been a part of the UNDP and FAO’s various environmental projects in Andhra Pradesh and Asia. Kesari Srinivasa Rao, a teacher from Kakinada at MSN Charities has been roping in students for environmental campaigns.