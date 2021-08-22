Three engineers suspended for ‘poor quality’ in Nadu-Nedu works

KAKIANDA

22 August 2021 00:13 IST

We will monitor every minute work, says Collector

Three engineers of the Panchayat Raj Department have been suspended for “poor construction standards and for using substandard materials” in the works pertaining to the Z.P. High School at P. Gannavaram in East Godavari district.

On August 11, officials of the Chief Minister’s Office had inspected the works under progress at the school, which were undertaken under the government’s flagship programme, ‘Mana Badi – Nadu Nedu’.

The officials had identified a few irregularities in the construction and violation of guidelines.

Advertising

Advertising

The issues raised were, however, addressed prior to the Chief Minister’s visit to the school on August 16.

District Collector Ch. Hari Kiran said that the suspended officers were Executive Engineer (Amalapuram) K. Chantibabu, Assistant Executive Engineer (P. Gannavaram) K. Anand Babu, and Deputy Executive Engineer (P. Gannavaram) V. Chandra Sekhar.

“We cannot afford to compromise on quality in the Nadu-Nedu works. The Chief Minister has launched the second phase of the programme in the district. We will monitor every minute work to ensure quality,” Mr. Hari Kiran said, and appealed to the engineering officials to meet the expectations in the quality of works being undertaken under the programme.