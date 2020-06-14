Three ‘end life’ in Prakasam over poor performance in exams

ONGOLE

14 June 2020 23:51 IST

Three girl students, in three separate incidents in the district, allegedly died by suicide after their parents chided them for their poor academic performance.

Upset over poor marks secured in the first year intermediate examinations, the results of which were declared on Friday, a 17-year-old girl studying in a junior college in Addanki ended her life by hanging in her house at Mallavaram village, near Maddipadu, on Sunday morning, police said.

The Dalit girl, daughter of an autorickshaw driver, took the extreme step after knowing that she failed in two subjects.

In a similar incident, a 19-year-old Dalit girl jumped into an unused well at K. Thakkellapadu village, near N.G.Padu, unable to accept failure to pass in the intermediate examinations, police said.

In yet another incident, a 20-year-old girl who has completed her graduation in agriculture course was found hanging in her house after her parents reportedly admonished her for seeing television shows for long hours without preparing for competitive examinations.

Those battling suicidal thoughts can dial 100 for help.