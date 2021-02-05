Three electronic manufacturing clusters for A.P.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has allotted three Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) to Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said in his reply to a question posed by BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Mr. Prasad stated that his ministry had approved 19 greenfield EMCs in the country, of which three were allotted to A.P. (all of them in the Tirupati parliamentary constituency) with a committed investment of ₹6,852 crore.
He also said A.P. was in the forefront of promoting and attracting investments in electronics manufacturing in India.
Renowned companies like Foxconn, Wingtech, Voltas, TCL, Sunny Opotech and Dixon had either set up their facilities or were in advanced stages of project implementation for a variety of electronic products and components.
