Three electrocuted to death in Kuppam

June 17, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - CHITTOOR

Three persons were electrocuted to death at Thambiganipalli village of Kuppam mandal on Friday.

The incident happened when the three persons were attending the funeral of a senior citizen who passed away in the village. The villagers were walking in a procession to the burial ground, when four of them came in contact with a low-lying live wire and suffered a shock.

Three persons perished on the spot, while one was rescued and rushed for treatment. Kuppam police have registered a case and are investigating.