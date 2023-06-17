Three electrocuted to death in Kuppam

Three persons were electrocuted to death at Thambiganipalli village of Kuppam mandal on Friday.
The incident happened when the three persons were attending the funeral of a senior citizen who passed away in the village. The villagers were walking in a procession to the burial ground, when four of them came in contact with a low-lying live wire and suffered a shock.
Three persons perished on the spot, while one was rescued and rushed for treatment. Kuppam police have registered a case and are investigating.
